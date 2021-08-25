45 projects showcased at UET exhibition

PESHAWAR: A total of 45 projects were showcased at the Final Year Project Exhibition at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Tuesday.

The exhibited schemes ranged from projects that had a conceptual nature to the state-of-the-art solutions in emerging fields of engineering and technology.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said the department of mechanical engineering was active in research in various areas and urged the faculty to enhance more collaboration with industry.

He visited the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas and urged the students to publish papers in the peer-reviewed publications.

Chairman of the department, Prof Dr Rizwan Gul, said that the final year project was a regular feature of mechanical engineering. He appreciated the industry for participating and giving presentations to the graduating students about latest trends and challenges possibilities for linkages with academia where cost-effective solutions could be offered to solve their technical problems.

He urged the government to introduce policies, which encourage university-industry linkage and bridging the gap between both sectors.

He appreciated the efforts of Convener Project Exhibition Committee Dr Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC for holding a successful project exhibition in collaboration with ASHRE and ASME, the student societies of Mechanical Engineers. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr Zeeshan Zahir and the Evaluation Committee including Dr Izharul Haq, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Dr Masood Ahmed, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr Kamran Shah, Department of Mechatronics Engineering.

Among the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for the project “Analysis of Suspended gas pipelines for identification of safer span length” supervised by Dr. Naveed Ullah, second prize was won by the project “Technical and Economic Feasibility of low cost measurement device for domestic LPG cylinder” supervised by Dr. Naveed Ahmed while third prize was won by the project “Seed Planter” supervised by Prof. Dr. Afzal Khan.

The project exhibition also declared special awards including best mechanical design which was awarded to the group for “Implementation of 3D scanning and 3D printing in rehabilitation of patients with limb disabilities” supervised by Prof Dr Afzal Khan.

Best Research award was conferred to the students who developed “development of an inorganic phase change material helmet and wrist band for personal cooling,” supervised by Dr Ali Kamran, best mechanical green project “reverse engineering and automation of atomisation nozzle for water conservation” supervised by Dr M Zeeshan Zahir while Best Poster “Design and performance vortex tube for cooling applications: A CFD approach” supervised by Dr. Ali Kamran.

Prof Dr Sahar Noor Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Prof Dr MA Irfan gave away shields and cash prizes to the winners. The exhibition was attended by a large number of students, faculty and representatives of local industry.