Rains raise water levels in Simly, Khanpur dams

Islamabad The heavy rain on Friday evening raised the water level in Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam where low water level in last few months has been a matter of grave concern for the concerned authorities.

According to the information shared by the water supply directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA), the single rain could not work wonders but the heavy rain on Friday definitely helped overcome ongoing water shortage in the capital city.

“There have been less rains in catchments areas of Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam in monsoon season due to which water level in both dams is quite low. Despite that we have been trying our best to meet requirements of the residents,” it said.

The CDA has already announced that the residents should not waste water while washing vehicles and floors because those who would be found wasting water would be fined up to Rs.10, 000. The Simly Dam is the main source of water supply to residents of Islamabad that supplies around 25 to 28 million gallons daily (mgd). Other water sources include Khanpur Dam, which supplies 10mgd water to Islamabad, Rawal Dam 4mgd and the rest of the water needs are being fulfilled by tubewells.

The civic agency has been relying on two proposed water supply projects —Ghazi Barotha (Conduction of Water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam) and Chirrah Dam—for years.

According to the CDA, the Chirrah Dam project would be a joint venture and the civic agency had already paid Rs851 million to the Punjab government many years ago but it is yet to be started. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also announced in April this year to complete the Ghazi Barotha project on public-private partnership mode but the cost of acquiring the land would be equally shared by the federal and the Punjab government. The CDA’s water supply directorate also informed that they also issued an appeal on Thursday in which they asked the prayer leaders to pray for rain in the capital city during the Friday prayers.