24 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh, 1,332 new cases detected

Covid-19 claimed 24 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll in the province to 6,590. In the meantime, 1,077 patients of the viral disease were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 941 was said to be critical with 84 of them shifted onto life support.

The information to this effect was provided by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

The CM said that in addition to 24 more deaths, a total of 1,332 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged between Friday and Saturday after 16,306 tests were conducted. He added that after 6,590 deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far, the fatality rate of the contagious disease in Sindh was 1.6 per cent.

He said that the detection of 1,332 cases through 16,306 samples constituted an 8.2 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,378,867 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 419,793 cases were detected, of which 87.1 per cent or 365,735 patients had recovered, including 1,280 during the previous 24 hours, the CM added.

Sharing the vaccination data, Shah said that during the last 24 hours, 109,027 persons were inoculated and in total 9,955,358 vaccine doses had been administered in Sindh, which constituted 29.15 per cent of the vaccine eligible population.

He explained that there were currently 47,468 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 46,356 were in home isolation, 1,077 at different hospitals and 35 in isolation centres.

According to the CM, of the 1,332 new cases, 774 were detected in Karachi. He explained that 317 new Covid-19 patients belonged to Karachi East, 148 to Karachi Central, 155 to Karachi South, 103 to Hyderabad, 65 to Karachi Malir, 54 to Karachi Korangi, 53 to Thatta, 45 to Khairpur, 39 to Badin, 36 to Shikarpur, 35 to Karachi West, 32 to Sanghar, 28 to Tharparkar 28, 26 to Sukkur, 25 to Sujawal, 23 to Matiari, 18 to Umarkot, 17 each to Jacobabad and Kamber-Shahdadkot, 15 to Ghotki, 13 each to Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas, eight to Tando Muhammad Khan, six to Kashmore, four to Larkana, two to Dadu, and one new Covid-19 patient belonged to Nawabshah and Naushehro Feroz each.

Shah urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to help contain the spread of Covid-19.