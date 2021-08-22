Chaos and mayhem

This refers to the article ‘America defeated – yet again’ (August 19) by Humayun Gauhar. The writer has talked about how the US met with a humiliating defeat in both Vietnam and Afghanistan. America does not fight wars to bring peace and stability anywhere in the world. It has always instigated warring factions within a country to create even more chaos or mayhem. During the Soviet War in Afghanistan, the US defeated the then Soviet Union with the help of Pakistan that backed religious forces. Had Pakistan withdrawn its support for the US, it would not have gained the upper hand in that encounter. The same thing happened in Iraq and Syria. Even though the US turned the tables on the Saddam administration in Iraq, it failed to restore peace and stability in the country. Today, the people of Iraq are under the burden of abject poverty, the worst unemployment, and rising inflation. Similarly, it fought vigorously to replace Bashar al-Assad, the incumbent president of Syria, with its blue-eyed boy there but to no avail. Hundreds of innocent civilians including women and children were killed in this deadly war and countless others were rendered homeless. When it realised that the removal of the Syrian leadership was an uphill task, it left the country, leaving those who sided with it in the lurch.

Also, the Indian role in regional politics is extremely sinister. It invested billions of funds on reconstruction projects in Afghanistan to muster public support and use the soil against Pakistan. It trained some military commanders and the Afghan youth with the intentions to poison their ears against Pakistan. However, it could not achieve what it wanted, and ultimately left Afghanistan.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob