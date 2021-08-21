‘Pakistan can make best use of traditional medicines thru Chinese coop’

BEIJING: Pakistan can make best use of traditional medicines through cooperation with China, said Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology.

According to a report published by China Economic Net, Rahman was elected as Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Science in 2015 and was awarded the International Science and Technology Collaboration Award by the Chinese President on 10th January 2020, which is the highest scientific award in China.

He says, currently China has many such herbal and traditional drugs that are used alongside the western medicine. We have to work on similar lines to

develop our homeopathic medications, carrying out research in an organized way to certify all the herbs that have medical benefits based on science and then promote them. That’s what I’m working on, ” Dr. Rahman added.

In this effort, Dr. Rahman contributed to the cooperation between Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and the University of Karachi in Pakistan on the establishment of the Sino-Pakistan TCM Research Center in 2013.

Over the past eight years, the center has undertaken several research programs and received many international publications and patents.

“We have been carrying out clinical trials on many herbal drugs from both Pakistan and China. One of the researches we are doing now at the center is to examine herbs that are active against Corona Virus.