CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of sexual abuse cases

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday took a notice of the recent sexual abuse cases in the Pabbi Tehsil of the Nowshera district and sought a detailed report from Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

He asked the provincial police chief to personally monitor these cases and ensure quality investigations which lead to the conviction of the culprits and justice to the victim families.

The chief minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

Talking to this scribe, Mahmood Khan confirmed that he had sought a detailed report from the KP police chief in cases pertaining to sexual abuse of a school student in Kacha Gahri, an auto rickshaw driver in Akbarpura by multiple people and the recent case in Amankot where a resident dealing in mobile sets blackmailed several women and girls.

The chief minister said he had directed the police chief to ensure proper investigations in these cases and arrest if those who had been nominated in these crimes had not been held so far. Mahmood Khan said the KP Assembly had already passed a law to deal with such crimes and he hoped that the culprits would be brought to justice and the victims would get justice.

It may be mentioned here that the police had on August 18 arrested a man on the charges of blackmailing, sexually abusing and video-filming women.

The arrest was made in the Amankot area of Pabbi Tehsil of the Nowshera district and accused was identified as Shahabullah, son of Muhammad Naeem for allegedly blackmailing women and sexually abusing them after accessing their mobile phones data.

He would collect data from the memory cards of the cellphones, which the children would bring to him for downloading games and movies. The local people alleged that the accused would note down the cell phone contacts and transfer family pictures from the memory cards to his computer only to use them to blackmail women and sexually abuse them.

It was alleged that the accused used to contact the women and warned them of uploading their pictures on Facebook and thus would force them into sexual abuse and video film the crimes to blackmailing them later as well.