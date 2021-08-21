Youm-e-Ashur observed peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR: The Youm-e-Ashur was observed across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully amid tight security.

The cellular phone services remained suspended in many districts for two days on the request of police for security reasons.

The Ashura processions passed off peacefully in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under stringent security measures.

“Today I thank and appreciate all our officers and men who performed duties diligently and efficiently to ensure peace and security during the Ashura,” said Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan.

He thanked all law-enforcement agencies for their support and assistance. “Not to forget the administrative backup of allied departments for maintaining all services in the city. It was a collective effort of the whole state machinery,” the CCPO added.

Around 10,000 cops assisted by Frontier Constabulary, army and other departments were deployed for security in the provincial capital during the last two days of Muharram.

The inner city remained sealed from the 7th of Muharram as part of security arrangements due to threats.

The processions on the 10th of Muharram in the provincial capital went through different routes and returned to the same points in the city.

The mourning processions passed through the traditional routes where Sabeels (free cold drinks distribution points) were set up at different places.

All the processions were provided foolproof security. The routes of the processions were also monitored through drone cameras and closed-circuit television cameras.

Teams of Rescue 1122 were deployed at the routes of the processions to provide emergency treatment to the mourners, especially during self-flagellation.

The cops across KP were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing the duty in the wake of recent threats and some attacks on the policemen.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Commissioner Riaz Mahsud IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and other officials visited various parts of the provincial capital to inspect the security arrangements for Muharram.

In Mansehra, the Ashura processions were taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Muftiabad and Pairan Khairabad.

Hazara Commissioner Mutahir Zeb, DIG Mirvais Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan and District Police Officer Asif Bahadur visited the Imambargah Hussainia and checked the security arrangements.

They met with members of the district peace committee at the control room established at the Government High School No 3 and lauded its member’s role for maintaining peace and tranquility during the Muharram.

In Lakki Marwat, the procession was taken out from Imambargah Kashana Lasha Bukhari. It ended peacefully at Bukhari Shah Cemetery after passing through the traditional routes.

Strict security arrangements were made for the procession.

Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajid Ali Khan accompanied by DPO Imran Khan visited Lakki city and reviewed the security arrangements.

The processions were also taken out in Tank, Dera Ismail, Kurram, Hangu, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad and Haripur districts amid tight security arrangements.