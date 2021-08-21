Sindh Governor Imran Ismail says punishing terrorists behind Baldia Town tragedy is his personal responsibility

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that punishing the terrorists responsible for the August 14 Baldia Town tragedy in Karachi is his personal responsibility.

He made the statement to his effect on Friday while talking to media persons as he went to Sherpao Colony in Landhi to offer condolences to the bereaved family whose loved ones were killed in the terrorist incident in Baldia Town on August 14.

The governor said that the terrorist incident was indeed a massive tragedy as it had saddened the entire nation. “We all share the colossal grief of the bereaved family,” he added. He told media persons that he had visited the bereaved family to convey them a condolence message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PM immediately took cognisance of the incident soon after the tragedy had taken place, Ismail said.

He assured the aggrieved family that the PM would not leave them alone in their grief. To a question, the governor said he had been constantly in touch with the Sindh Rangers director general and Karachi additional inspector general of police over the Baldia Town incident and a thorough investigation was being conducted.

He reiterated the resolve of the government to bring to justice the culprits. “We are not oblivious of our responsibility as the criminals responsible for the incident will be caught and produced before court,” he said. Ismail remarked that the terrorists responsible for the attack were enemies of the Pakistani nation and the entire humanity.