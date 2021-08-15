 

2 cops being probed in sexual assault on woman: official

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021
MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Asif Bahadur has ordered an inquiry against two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a woman in Balakot tehsil.

The main culprit, said to be a watchman Mohammad Mujeeb, was already arrested by the police earlier this week. The woman, who had fled her house after developing differences with her in-laws in the Bangian area of Balakot, later lodged an FIR stating that the watchman sexually assaulted her for three days consecutively after the ASIs handed her over to him.

