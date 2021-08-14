Violation of SC orders by landlords: Hindu family lawyer to approach Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The lawyer of an aggrieved Hindu family has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan to implement the court’s order as influential landlords of Qambar-Shahdakot allegedly grabbed 238 acres of land despite two verdicts of the highest court of the country in their favor.

The lawyer of the Hindu family, Barrister Akhtar Hussain Jabbar, told this scribe that it took almost 59 years to pass through the whole litigation and finally after exhausting all forums in terms of getting decisions in their favour, the apex court of the country granted a verdict in 2018 and instructed the relevant authorities to hand over 238 acres of land by vacating possession from the land grabbers.

“The mockery of justice was done despite getting orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan in our favour in 2015 and again in 2018. Now, we are going to knock at the doors of the Supreme Court that its orders were not implemented,” Kailash Kumar, a young man from the Hindu family. Kumar, along with his mother, said MNA Ramesh Kumar also extended all-out support but they could not get their inherited property from the powerful people. After passing through 59 years of litigations, they got justice from the Supreme Court but it also proved just an eyewash, they argued.

He said the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan passed an order in the Human Rights Case No.75077 of 2018, dated 24-12-2018, regarding illegal encroachment over the properties belonging to the Hindu community of Sindh measuring area 238-15 acres.

The local administration, he said, was extending all-out cooperation to the influential land grabbers and they were convincing the aggrieved family to settle the issue through a Jirga for peanuts,” said Kumar. He said there was no other option but to approach the apex court, and appoint a commissioner to sell the property and deposit the money with the apex court. “If the possession is given to us they will kill our family members,” he said. They further alleged that the landed property is illegally occupied by Imtiaz Brohi, Zafarullah Brohi and others and requested to vacate the said survey numbers and hand it over to them.

In this connection, the-then Mukhtiarkar, Qubo Saeed Khan took possession and appointed tapedar, Kot Shahbaig as “Karaao” vide his office letter No. 30, dated 21-02-2019 and directed him to keep watch over the standing crop for the season of Rabi 2018-19. The-then learned Senior Civil Judge, Shahdadkot, decided the matter and ordered on November 19, 2020 as “From bare perusal of the record it prima facie transpires that the captioned execution has already been satisfied by this court by handing over possession of the suit land/property to decree holders. It further appears that as per the direction of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, dated 24-12-2018 passed in Human Rights case No 75077/2018, the concerned Mukhtiarkar revenue was directed to take into the possession of suit land/ property, collect its rents and benefits and submit the same in the concerned Court/ Tribunal.

"It again appears that the concerned Mukhtiarkar took over into the possession of suit land/ property, which is lying in account No.4142369886 in the name of Mukhtiarkar Qubo Saeed Khan and solicited for passing further orders.” On the order of the Honourable Supreme Court the possession was handed over to the applicants/ decree holders." The aggrieved family demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan provide themjustice.