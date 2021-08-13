 
Fri Aug 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

Two drug factories sealed in Khyber

Peshawar

 
August 13, 2021

LANDIKOTAL: Police have sealed two factories of narcotics and recovered a good quantity of different kinds of drugs, an official said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-Investigation Khyber Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) members raided two compounds and recovered 82kg heroin, 1.5kg ice drug, 8.5kg opium, 9kg hashish, 10kg chemicals and 35 litres acid being used in different kinds of drugs.

He said three accused, Habib, Zarkhel and Muhammad Yar, were also arrested and sent to Jamrud lock-up.

He said that efforts would continue to purge Khyber district from all kinds of drugs.

During the past one week, Khyber police have conducted raids on drug dealers in various areas of the district.

