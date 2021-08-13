30,000 trees being planted: SAU under mega tree plantation drive

SUKKUR: A mega tree plantation drive was kicked off on Thursday at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, to mark the Independence Day anniversary. The tree plantation drive was held with the joint collaboration of United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) and Sindh Agriculture University. The 30,000-tree plantation drive will continue till Aug 21, at SAU main campus and other affiliated colleges and campuses in Umerkot, Dokri and Khairpur Mirs.