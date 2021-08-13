No fish to catch as water-starved Chotiari dam denied its due fill

HYDERABAD: Inland fishermen at Chotiari Reservoir, near Sanghar, Sindh, are fighting for survival as water levels have dropped too low to maintain an ecosystem, resulting in a drastic fall in fish stocks.

“We usually receive fresh water from the main Nara Canal during the monsoon season starting from June and July. But this year neither rains benefitted River Indus and its tributaries nor did Chotiari receive its fresh water share,” said Rasool Bux Mallah, a community leader at the reservoir.

“The rainwater always fills natural water bodies, bringing more fish seed naturally, helping maintaining their biodiversity.”

The foreign-funded reservoir, situated in Sanghar district of Sindh province of Pakistan, was built on 52 fresh water lakes two decades ago, aiming to supply water to agricultural land in the neighbouring Umerkot district.

Fishermen families residing in more than 15 small and large villages near the reservoir depend on it for livelihood and receive water for their domestic needs.

Among these villages, eight are located on the scattered islands inside the reservoir since its building. They live there with their livestock and seem reluctant to shift to safer places despite challenges they are set to face.

Rasool Bux said eight years back the community people faced the problem of receding water in the dam and there was no fish to catch for months. Nearby forests that provide natural habitats to several wildlife species also started diminishing, he added.

“Whenever the country receives heavy rains during the monsoon season it positively impacts the wetlands, as the canal water brings silt and fish seeds naturally. But in case of delayed rainfall, the community loses their source of living,” he said.

Chotiari Reservoir was built with an aim to irrigate 290,000 acres of barren land in Achhro Thar (white desert) and neighbouring Umerkot district. However, after its building, rich fertile lands turned barren due to increasing water logging and seepages.

Ramzan Mallah, another community activist from Baqar Village, near the reservoir, said fishermen were losing traditional sources of income and looking for alternatives for survival.

“The community people around the reservoir possess around 900 licensed boats, but due to receding water they cannot sail their small vessels and are sitting mostly idle without any work.”

Ramzan said traditional fishermen in this situation would use small nets to catch fish for their own consumption as well as little extra for market to earn income.

“Data is not accurate, but it can be responsibly said this reservoir is the source of livelihood for hundreds of families living around it,” he said.

Chotiari reservoir is the only water body that receives natural fish seed through Nara canal.

All inland water bodies, including bigger Manchhar Lake and others, do not receive fish seed naturally because of blockages and losing its natural feeding sources.

Ramzan said the inland fisheries department also provided artificial fish seed to benefit the community people but all efforts went in vain due to receding waters.

Reports gathered by The News through local activists show some artisan families, mainly fisherwomen, have adopted the old practice of weaving mats but due to loss of vegetation at water bodies they too are facing hardships.

Community elders say the area has attracted various threatened wildlife species like otters, crocodiles, freshwater turtles, and many other common animals, reptiles and birds to inhabit there. In fact this water scarcity may shrink the natural habitats of these species.

Besides the community, the stakeholders include irrigation department, agriculture, inland fisheries, wildlife, tourism, and environment departments.

Looking at impacts of the reservoir the representatives of stakeholders have signed agreements after the completion of an assessment report to avoid seepages and build three alternative drainages to take out seepage water, but owing to lacking of monitoring mechanisms, the plan is yet to be implemented to save the ecosystem.

According to local activists, due to seepages from all sides the reservoir has created small lakes around it, ruining fertile agricultural lands, compelling farmers to find alternative sources of income.

Some reports show the seepage and the lakes formed as a result are creating rows between farmers and fishermen over water.

Local landlords lay claim to these waters to make money through fishing contracts, while fishermen look at it as an attempt to snatch their sources of livelihood from other sites.

Anyway, due to the recent weather changes and delayed rainfall, almost all freshwater bodies are facing loss of wildlife and water species, forcing people to look for alternatives.