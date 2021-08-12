Two drown in Lakki Marwat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: Two youths drowned in a lake in Abakhel village on Wednesday, locals said.
They said that Imran and Idrees jumped into a lake to beat the heat and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by the personnel of Rescue 1122. It may be added that two youths had drowned in the same lake last month.