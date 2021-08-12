 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
August 12, 2021

Two drown in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar

 
August 12, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: Two youths drowned in a lake in Abakhel village on Wednesday, locals said.

They said that Imran and Idrees jumped into a lake to beat the heat and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by the personnel of Rescue 1122. It may be added that two youths had drowned in the same lake last month.

