Sun Aug 08, 2021
August 8, 2021

28kg charas seized, one held in North Waziristan

August 8, 2021

MIRANSHAH: The police seized 28 kilogram charas and arrested an alleged drug smuggler along with his vehicle in Shewa in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

A police party, headed by Station House Officer, Shewa, Mahboob Khan, had barricaded the road for checking vehicles.

The police signaled a car to stop for checking. Upon checking the vehicle, the police recovered 28 kilogram charas from its secret cavities. The police arrested the alleged smuggler identified as Salih Jan and impounded the vehicle. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of law.

