Three boys drown in Khanpur dam

HARIPUR: Two boys drowned in Khanpur dam here on Saturday, police said.

They said that some boys from neighbouring Khoi Maira village were bathing in the Khanpur reservoir near Old Khanpur when three of them drowned.

When they failed to return to the water’s surface the local divers fished out all the three but two of them died on the way to hospital.

The third one was shifted to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where his condition was out of danger, police and hospital sources said.

The dead were identified as Sanwal Irfan, 10, and Adil Manzoor, 13. It may be added that the administration has banned bathing in the dam but the police had failed to control those defying the ban.