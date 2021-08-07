Covid-19 kills 42 more in Sindh as 2,170 new cases detected

Covid-19 claimed 42 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,168 in the province. In the meantime, 1,501 patients were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 1,319 patients was said to be critical with 96 of them on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said that in addition to 42 more deaths, 2,170 new cases of Covid-19 were detected during the previous 24 hours after 18,223 test results were obtained. With the 6,168 deaths, the Covid-19 fatality rate so far in Sindh was 1.6 per cent, he added.

The CM explained that the diagnosis of 2,170 Covid-19 patients through 18,223 tests constituted a 12 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,116,279 tests had been conducted in the province, against which 396,901 cases were diagnosed, of which 86.7 per cent or 344,035 patients had recovered, including 3,664 during the previous 24 hours. Shah said there were currently 49,698 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh. Of them, 45,156 were in home isolation, 1,501 at different hospitals and 41 at isolation centres.

According to the CM, of the 2,170 new cases, 1,539 were detected in Karachi — 525 in District East, 313 in District Central, 246 in District South, 170 in District Korangi, 144 in District West and 141 in District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, 92 new cases were detected in Badin, 55 in Mirpurkhas, 47 in Tharparkar, 42 in Sanghar, 35 in Thatta, 33 in Nawabshah, 31 each in Jamshoro and Naushehro Feroz, 23 in Matiari, 17 in Umerkot, 15 in Tando Allahyar, 11 in Sujawal, five in Ghotki, four each in Khairpur & Sukkur, and one each in Larkana and Kashmore.