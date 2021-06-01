Two more shopping malls sealed over violation of coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD: Two more shopping malls were sealed and Rs 35,000 fine was imposed on violators for violating coronavirus SOPs on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, some 1,697 shopping malls, 355 restaurants, 113 private schools, 46 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops were sealed and 145 public transports were impounded while 1,011 people who were walking on highways and public places without face masks were arrested since March 15, 2021.

One more COVID-19 patient dies: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,082 in the district and 24 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 17 hours.

He said 748 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 19,287 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 909. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammd Abad. Moreover 497 patients are in home isolation.

1st week underway of Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par: The first week of cleanliness under Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Par program was underway. On the 5th day workers of FWMC cleared the garbage and debris from road sides besides resolved the 74 complaints received through APP and via District Control Room.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said the preparations have also started for second week cleanliness of Water and Sanitation. He said that street Lights were also making functional and wall chalking had also removed.

GCWUF organises training workshop: Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Monday organized the five-day online training workshop on "Faculty Orientation Training Program for Universities" conducted by PHEC.

The workshop exclusively addressed the faculty of GCWUF. The major topics in which the training was imparted included Key Features of Semester System, Examination Policies and Grading Systems, Assessment Systems, OBE (Outcome Based Education System), Accreditation Processes, Pedagogy/Andragogy, ICT (Education Technology), classroom management, audit and account management, self/personal management, role of QEC and ORIC in universities, and inspirational leadership.

The instructors explained their topics with practical examples and comparisons of systems implemented by different universities. The workshop embedded numerous surveys and evaluation proformas for assessing understanding of the participants.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq said the training has enabled the faculty ameliorate its professional skills. At the end, she thanked Higher Education Commission for arranging faculty development training.