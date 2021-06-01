NHA starts vaccination of staff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:National Highway Authority (NHA) has started vaccination of its employees and their families to curtail spread of COVID-19. To this effect, about 100 employees and their family members were vaccinated here on Monday at NHA head office, said a news release. The Welfare Section of National Highway Authority has asked its employees to avail the facility and get them vaccinated at the earliest.