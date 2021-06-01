close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

291,450 corona patients recover

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

LAHORE:Around 291,450 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 577 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Monday. He said that 7,537 beds were reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,697 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,635 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,240 beds were vacant so far.

Latest News

More From Lahore