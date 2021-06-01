291,450 corona patients recover

LAHORE:Around 291,450 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 577 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Monday. He said that 7,537 beds were reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,697 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,635 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,240 beds were vacant so far.