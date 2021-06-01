Covid-19 kills another 19, 914 more infected in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed 19 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,039 in the province. In the meantime, 1,035 patients of the viral disease were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 967 was stated to be critical with 73 of them shifted onto life support.

In addition to 19 more deaths during the previous 24 hours, 914 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed after the results of 13,398 tests were obtained. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily report on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the province. He said that the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh was 1.6 per cent.

He added that the diagnosis of 914 cases against 13,398 samples constituted a 6.8 per cent current detection rate. So far, 4,109,557 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in Sindh, which resulted in the diagnosis of 318,562 cases, of which 90.3 per cent or 287,728 patients had recovered, including 684 during the previous 24 hours, the CM stated.

He said there were currently 25,795 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 24,738 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centres and 1,035 at different hospitals. According to the CM, of the 914 new cases, 508 were detected from Karachi, including 226 from District East, 158 from District Central, 60 from District South, 38 from District Korangi, and 13 each from District Malir and District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 61 new cases, Thatta 32, Dadu 28, Sanghar 22, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Naushehro Feroz 17 each, Matiari 15, Khairpur 14, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Ghotki 10, Larkana eight, Umerkot seven, and Badin, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Jacobabad had one new case each.

The CM asked the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures as the contagious disease had been rapidly spreading.