Govt depts blamed for closure of Malam Jabba ski resort

MINGORA: The general manager of Samson Group of Companies said on Monday the company was compelled to shut down the project due to the alleged wrangling between Forest and Tourism departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference here, General Manager Malam Jabba Resort Pir Waris Shah said that as per the contract with the KP Tourism Department, the company was allotted 17 acres of land to establish skiing resort, chairlifts and a five star hotel on which the company spent Rs4 billion.

“More than 600 employees, mostly locals, are working in Malam Jabba resort. On average, over 150,000 tourists used to visit the resort monthly,” he said, adding that due to the closure of the resort not only all employees had become jobless but it also had negative effect on tourism.

He said development work was halted due to the uncertain situation. “We request the KP government to solve the issue and provide us the security and encourage investors to boost tourism and help create employment in the area,” he said and added that unless the government took action the project would remain closed.

Replying to a question, Pir Waris Shah explained that the company had high regard and respect for judiciary and was ready to obey court orders. “We are ready to provide every facility to the tourists in the area, but we need the help from the administration and provincial government,” said Zaid Khan, the admin officer of Malam Jabba resort.

He asked the government should help solve the issue at the earliest to open the resort for tourists.