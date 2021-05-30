Karachi’s new police chief vows to take on street crime challenge

The newly appointed Karachi police chief, like almost all of his predecessors, has vowed to take on the challenge of curbing street crime in the city.

In an attempt to keep his promise to the people, Imran Yaqoob Minhas visited a police station, pretending to be an ordinary citizen.

However, he was apparently completely unprepared for the way he was treated there. The top cop of the crime-riddled metropolis could not endure the behaviour of police officials that hundreds of ordinary men and women brave on a daily basis.

While pretending to be an ordinary citizen, he paid a surprise visit in his private car to the Sharea Faisal Police Station. There, he posed as a victim of street crime, said the Karachi police spokesperson in a press statement issued on Saturday.

He also called the SHO and night-duty staff at the Karachi Police Office after the police at the police station failed to professionally deal with the street crime matter. He ordered preparing a strategy and implementing it to resolve the issues of citizens.

The additional inspector general of police also warned the Sharea Faisal SHO of strict departmental action if he was found guilty of neglecting his duties next time. He also showed his intention to pay surprise visits to police stations to moniter the performance of the SHOs and staff.

Minhas warned that supervisory police officers too would be punished over unsatisfactory performance, said the spokesperson.

Minhas took charge of his responsibilities as the city’s new top cop on Tuesday after his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Memon had relinquished the position.

The Sindh government had on May 11 swapped the posts of the Karachi police and Special Branch chiefs, appointing Minhas as Karachi Range additional IGP and Memon as Special Branch additional IGP.