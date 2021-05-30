Imran moves against land body after expats complaint

Ah APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of overseas Pakistanis’ complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal and ordered initiating proceedings against those responsible for their troubles in the Islamabad Land Revenue.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), upon his directives, ordered an inquiry against the circle registrar’s office in Islamabad by the relevant authorities, while the deputy registrar of the Cooperative Societies, Islamabad was “immediately removed from his office”, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The relevant clerk in the circle registrar office was also removed from his office, whereas the inspector of the Cooperative Societies had also been dismissed from service. The Islamabad Chief Commissioner had also sent recommendation to the Ministry of Interior for the suspension of the circle registrar. The societies concerned were issued show-cause notices and their bank accounts have been frozen.

According to a press release of the PM Office, an overseas Pakistani had registered a complaint with the Prime Minister over the transfer of a plot and the inaction of the circle registrar over the complaint.

Upon the directives of the PMDU, the Chief Commissioner conducted an inquiry into these complaints and issued suspension and removal from service notifications.