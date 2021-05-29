Three more COVID-19 patients die

MULTAN: Three more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours.

According to the hospital officials, Noorul Islam, 56, Aisha Bibi, 90, and Sarwar Mai, 70 had tested positive for the virus and died at the hospital during treatment.

According to statistics, some 236 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are getting treatment at the hospital. Some 132 people tested positive in the Multan division out of 3,053 ones during the last 24 hours and reports of 11,955 people are being awaited. In Multan district out of 2,398 people 98 people tested positive for COVID-19 and reports of 8,337 people are being awaited. Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Khanewal district out of 195 ones and reports of 105 people are being awaited.

In Lodhran district only one individual tested positive for coronavirus out of 250 people. Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Vehari district out of 300 people.