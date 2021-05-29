Countrywide protests condemn attack on journalist

LAHORE: Journalists held protests in different parts of the country on Friday to condemn the torture of Islamabad-based young journalist Asad Ali Toor by unidentified people. Punjab Union of Journalists organised a protest rally in Lahore in which a large number of journalists and activists participated. Prominent among them were Hina Jillani, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, activists Farooq Tariq, Diep Saeeda, Dr Ammar Jan, Ameer Bahadur Hoti, Qamar Zaman, President Punjab Union of Journalists, Arshad Ansari, President Lahore Press Club, famous poet Baba Najmi and people from different walks of life. They condemned the torture and called upon the government to nab the unknown torturers and bring them to book. The activists and lawyers said they stand with the journalists in their difficult hour. Protest by journalists was also held outside the press club where the speakers wowed to continue to strive for truth and justice. Protests by journalists were also held in other cities where journalists called for action against those trying to mute the voice of free media.