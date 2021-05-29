‘Robber’ killed in police encounter; family calls it fake shootout

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with police in Steel Town’s Sindhi Goth on Friday.

According to police, 45-year-old Farman, son of Qurban, was killed during the encounter between them and the robbers while his companion managed to escape from the scene. Police said the robbers fired shot at a cop but he remained unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Police claimed that the deceased was involved in 37 cases of crime in Karachi and rural Sindh.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased alleged that the police killed Farman in a fake encounter, adding that the police arrested him during a raid conducted at their house two days ago. The family had appealed to the higher authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry into the alleged encounter.

Robbery foiled

An elderly shopkeeper foiled a robbery bid on Patel Para Road on Friday. According to police, the incident took place when armed robbers were trying to rob a milk shop. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing that the robbers came to the shop and tried to distract the shopkeeper by asking for milk.

As the shopkeeper turned his face to pack milk for those who he thought were his customers, one of the two robber entered the shop and tried to loot cash. Th elderly milk seller caught the robber and beat him up. Upon which, the other suspect, who was standing outside the shop on their motorcycle to keep watch, managed to escape from the scene.

The shopkeeper also fired a shot from the pistol of the robber. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Suspected rapist held

Police on Friday arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a teenage girl on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the incident took place on May 24 but the family of the victim approached them on Friday. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was alone at her house when two men entered into the house and subjected her to rape while one of their companions stayed outside the house. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.