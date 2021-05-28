Imran spokesman for Ummah: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Ashrafi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a spokesman for Ummah on the issues of Palestine, Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamic phobia.

“Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian issue is being praised throughout the Islamic world and Prime Minister Imran Khan is speaking on behalf of the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat, blasphemy and Islamic phobia,” he said while talking to delegates of different religious schools of thought here on Thursday.

He stressed the need to educate the youth on teachings of the Quran-o-Sunnah through modern means of communication.

“Anti-Islamic forces use social media to spread riots and anarchy in Pakistan,” he said.

He said: “We are not in favor of banning social media but there must be a code of conduct. There is no thought of official sermons in mosques and the failed political elements have been propagating falsely on the pretext of religion against the government.”

Mr Ashrafi said that Pakistan was a great power of the Islamic world and it had better relations with the Islamic and Arab world.

He said new boards for seminaries had been formed at the request of the administrators of madaris.

He said those in-charge of new boards had never been a part of government unlike their predecessors.

He said that a committee headed by Federal Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri had been constituted under orders from Prime Minister Imran Khan with a reference to the Evacuee Property Board Act.

“Under the guidance of scholars and mashaikh and Allah's blessings, all matters will be decided through consultation and cooperation,” he said.