Sherry slams govt for depriving three provinces of water, opening TP Canal

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman slammed the federal government for depriving three provinces of water and opening Tuansa-Panjnad Link Canal, saying it is alarming that PTI government has reopened the Taunsa-Panjnad Link Canal despite a vote-based (3-1) decision against its opening in IRSA meeting.

“Sindh is already facing water shortage of around 20% and depriving the province of its water share is unconstitutional and against all protocols,” she said in a series of tweets Thursday and also after submitting a calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat.

Sherry said according to reports, Pakistan’s water storage capacity is now only enough for 33 days as water inflows from Northern Areas have dropped by a massive 22%. She said the UNDP stated that Pakistan will dry up by 2025 if no urgent action is taken today. In this period of extreme water scarcity in downstream provinces, the federal government has failed to ensure fair distribution of water and has deprived three provinces of their due share. She said depriving Sindh of its water share, especially in the crop season, will have a devastating impact on country’s economy. “Not only is the economy at stake but also the lives and livelihoods of countless farmers,” she added.

She said today, the burden of water shortage is being borne by Sindh alone and this water shortage means that our farmers have not been able to sow kharif crops. “Along with rice crops being affected, our textile industry is also suffering. No wonder our exports are declining at an alarming rate,” she further added.

PPP Parliamentarians vice president said in a recent IRSA’s meeting, the chairman insulted a Sindh member only because he asked why the TP Canal was opened despite a majority decision against its opening. “IRSA should also refrain from misusing its authority and stop depriving Sindh of its due share,” she said.

She said using illegal NOCs to construct power plants on the Panjnad and Chasng, Chashma-Jhelum link canals, and opening up the Chashma-Jehlum (CJ) and Taunsa-Punjnad (TP) link canals by IRSA has resulted in 43% shortages at the Kotri Barrage. “Tabahi Sarkar’s lack of concern is shocking,” she said.

She said the Water Apportionment Accord (1991) is an agreement on the sharing of water of the Indus Basin between the provinces of the country. She said it is one of the most important water legislations in Pakistan and not distributing water according to it is extremely unfair.

She said Sindh is getting 59,000 cusecs or so against its allocation of 77,400 cusecs at Guddu. “Not only is this against the Water Accord of 1991 but also violates our Constitution,” she further added.

She said Sindh is asking for its fair share of water which is in the country’s larger interest as the 1991 Accord promised a separate share of water for Karachi, yet it is being robbed of it. “All provinces should get water under the agreed formula and ‘Na Ehl Sarkar’ should be held accountable for denying Sindh its due right,” she added.

She said all three provinces have objected to reopening of TP Canal but instead, the PTI government is hell bent on cutting our water supply. She said they have even failed to call Council of Common Interests (CCI) meetings to discuss our looming water crisis, or hear grievances of provinces where water supplies have been cut by IRSA.

She said proper water management policies should be at the top of government’s priority list. “We demand immediate release of share at Guddu according to Water Accord 1991,” she said. Violation of Water Accord 1991 will threaten the internal security of the nation and will harm the federation. “Without national unity, Pakistan cannot mitigate its intensifying water woes. The PPP rejects reopening of the TP Canal,” she further said.