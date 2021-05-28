Forex reserves rise to $23.015bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly rose to $23.015 billion during the week ended May 21 from $22.910 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $88 million to $15.862 billion due to official inflows, the central bank said in a statement.
The forex reserves held by commercial banks also rose to $7.153 billion from $7.135 billion a week ago, it added.