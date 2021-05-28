AGPâ€™s driver dies, two guards injured as car rams into police camp

A private driver of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) died and two police security guards were wounded after a car rammed into a â€˜police security campâ€™ outside his bungalow in Defence Housing Authority on Thursday.

The tragic smash took place outside a bungalow in Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, within the limits of the Darakhshan police station. CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media, showing that the accident took place at 3:52pm. The footage further showed that the driver of a black-coloured Honda City car was speeding and apparently racing with another car when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the police security camp, where AGP Khalid Jawed Khanâ€™s 58-year-old driver was also sitting. The driver, Liaquat, son of Nawaz, died on the spot, while two police security guards â€” head constable Shahzad and constable Farhan â€” were suffered injuries. The accident also caused damage to the security camp and two motorcycles.

The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to SHO Naseer Tanoli, police arrested the driver of another car, named Sultan, who works at a bungalow in DHA. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.