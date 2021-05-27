Man posing as DG NAB arrested

LAHORE: Intelligence Wing of NAB Lahore on Wednesday arrested an accused named Mian Muhammad Fayyaz impersonating DG NAB, Sukkur.

Mian Muhammad Fayyaz allegedly used to impersonate DG NAB Sukkur to gain illegal benefits from different government officers and others by using pressure tactics and influence. More to that, the accused happened to approach numerous senior police officers, administration of private housing societies and different deputy commissioner offices to seek favours by impersonating NAB’s senior officer.

As per available reports, accused Mian Fayyaz also used to gain benefit by portraying himself as political leader. After collection of sufficient evidence against the accused, NAB Lahore’s Intelligence Wing arrested the accused from the Johar Town area and Rs4.4 million in cash along with a weapon have also been confiscated from the accused during a raid. Moreover, the NAB officials have also obtained physical remand of the accused by June 2.