KP CM announces 25pc increase in govt employees’ salaries

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced an increase of 25 per cent in the salaries of provincial government employees.

Addressing a press conference along with provincial cabinet members Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash, he said the enhancement in salaries would be applicable from 1st June and in addition, ad hoc relief will be also given to government employees in the upcoming budget.

Mahmood Khan announced an increase of Rs 4000 in the minimum monthly wage of daily wagers from the upcoming financial year, fixing it at Rs 21,000 from the existing Rs 17,000 per month.

Mahmood Khan felicitated government employees for the salary enhancement and said that the KP government fulfilled its promise of salary increase even before the budget of the new financial year.

He added that despite the financial crisis due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government had decided to increase the salaries of government employees substantially.

The chief minister stated that the KP government was taking all possible measures to give maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of society, and it would continue to take such measures in future as well.

The chief minister said the KP government was fully aware of the financial difficulties faced by the government employees in the prevailing circumstances, and assured that it would utilize all the available resources to mitigate their sufferings and provide them maximum relief so that they could perform duties with devotion and full peace of mind.

He termed the role of government employees of vital importance in implementing the policies of the government, and hoped they would ensure improved service delivery to the general masses.

The chief minister said during the previous and present tenures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province, the government employees had been given unprecedented upgrading whereas new employment opportunities were created as well.

Meanwhile, Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai praised the chief minister for announcing the increase in the salaries of the government employees. He said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the KP government had given a huge relief to KP government employees by increasing their salaries.