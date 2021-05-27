Cops, protesters injured in Landikotal scuffle

LANDIKOTAL: At least six cops and five civilians were injured when protesting Khugakhel tribesmen and police scuffled here on Wednesday.

Thousands of Khugakhel tribesmen were going towards the Torkham border to participate in the sit-in, but they were stopped by the police.

The angry protesters scuffled with the cops who fired aerial shots to disperse the mob. As a result, five members of the Khugakhel tribe and six policemen were injured.

District Police Officer Waseem Riaz told this scribe that police had arrested 40 residents of Khugakhel area to control the situation. He said the police later released the arrested tribesmen on court order.

The DPO said that a jirga was held with the Khugakhel elders and five-day time was given to the parties to resolve the issue.

He said the situation was in control and additional cops had been deployed in Torkham and Landikotal to avoid any mishap.

When contacted, Khugakhel elder and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said that they had not reached to any conclusion with the National Logistic Cell (NLC) and the police.

He said they would continue staging protests until the NLC abided by the agreement signed with the Khugakhel elders. He said they would continue holding the sit-in in Torkham.

The road, which was blocked at Landikotal bypass road, was reopened after 10 hours, which caused the suspension of traffic from and to Torkham border.

Hundreds of trucks, passenger coaches and cabs were stranded on the road due to the protest.

A customs clearing agent said around 200 trucks carrying goods to Afghanistan could not reach Torkham.