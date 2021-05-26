close
Wed May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021

Journalist assaulted at his home by unknown persons

May 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Journalist and blogger Asad Toor was brutally assaulted by unidentified men at his home in on Tuesday, his friend told a private TV channel.

The attackers broke into his house and attacked him, his friend and a journalist Asad Malik said.

“He was brutally beaten and we are taking him to PIMS,” he added.

Islamabad police haven’t commented on the attack but Amna Baig, a senior police official, said police is “responding”.

