Demand to expedite damaged houses survey in Bara

BARA: The Afridi Relief Committee has demanded the government to expedite the ongoing survey of the houses damaged during militancy in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

The demand was made at a programme arranged in the Bara Press Club. It was attended by the Afridi Relief Committee Chairman Maroof Khan Afridi and other members of the committee and local elders.

They said the government should speed up work on the survey of the damaged homes as the people were facing a host of problems.

They decided to hold a meeting with the relevant officers of Khyber district and a survey team to take up the issue with them.

“We want the compensation amount increased from Rs 0.4 million to Rs 1 million,” Maroof Afridi said.

Some of those who were present at the programme were Jaffar Khan, Haji Hukam Khan, Sheikh Gul, Asghar Khan, Wilayat Khan, Dr. Abdul Wahab Afridi, Tirah Youth President Kashif Afridi, Ahmad Khan and Malikdinkhel Qaumi Council Chairman Abdul Wahid Afridi.