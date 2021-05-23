Impersonating as doctor: Security guard performs surgery on woman

LAHORE: Gawalmandi police have arrested a security guard of Mayo Hospital for performing surgery impersonating a qualified doctor.

On May 17, a woman, Shamim Begum Mayo, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her wound in the back. The patient was shifted to surgical building due to emergency.

The accused, Waheed Butt, a security guard, met the patientâ€™s family impersonating as a doctor and agreed to perform surgery on the patient for a few thousand rupees. He operated on the injury in connivance with an OT (operation theatre) technician.

The security guard also visited patientâ€™s home twice to dress the wound, but it worsened and she was brought back to the emergency room of the hospital, where the truth was revealed. The hospital administration handed over the fake doctor to the police. The OT technician was sacked.