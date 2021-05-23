Police force small grocery stores to shut down

Rawalpindi : Police were forcefully closing down small grocery stores in different areas of the city on the second day of the compulsory lockdown here on Saturday.

The Punjab government has directed all pharmacies, medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, food takeaways, utility services, media outlets, bakeries, small grocery stores, dairy, vegetable and fruit shops, tandoors, chicken and meat shops to remain open and facilitate masses, however, police officials were forcefully closing down small grocery stores at Adiala Road, Defense Road, Tulsa Road, Munawar Colony, Dhoke Juma, Tali Moori, New Lalazar, Hill View Lane, Kalyal, Madina Town, and several other localities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi spokesman told ‘The News’ that local management was not involved in the closure of grocery stores in any area. “Punjab government has given us clear instructions to open grocery stores even in lockdown days. The district government did not give any kind of instructions to close down grocery stores,” he clarified.

City Police Office’s (CPO) spokesman said that police high-ups did not give any instructions to close down small stores. “We are asking the concerned SHOs of these areas as to why they were closing down small grocery stores forcefully,” he said. He said that they don’t have any instructions to close down small grocery stores before 8:00 pm.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers protested against the police for forcing them to close down shops and warning of an FIR. In fear of FIR or high amount fine, we closed down all shops, the shopkeepers claimed.