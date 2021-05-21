Punjab to give 25pc special allowance to govt employees

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a 25 per cent special allowance for government employees from June and turned down the suggestion to give 10 or 15 percent special allowance and directed the authorities concerned to give 25 percent special allowance to the employees.

The chief minister approved this while chairing the special committee meeting held at his office on Thursday to remove disparity in the salaries of government employees.

He said more than 721,000 provincial government employees of grade I to 19 will be given special allowance while those already receiving special/executive allowance will not be included in it.

“The government employees are our companions and government is determined to resolve their genuine issues. The employees will also hear good news in the upcoming budget,” the CM concluded.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and additional chief secretary and finance secretary also attended the meeting.