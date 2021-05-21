Imran inaugurates K-2 N-power plant today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Friday) will be the chief guest virtually at the inauguration ceremony of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2) with 1,100 megawatt capacity.

The K-2 Nuclear Power Plant is a state-of-the-art generation III nuclear power plant equipped with state-of-the-art safety and security arrangements. This includes internal and external security and accident prevention as well as state-of-the-art emergency prevention and response capabilities.

The operational period of this plant is 60 years, extendable for another 20 years. Availability factor of this plant and (capacity factor) is better and fuel consumption is longer. Construction of the plant began in November 2013 and after formal approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), nuclear fuel was installed on December 1, 2020.

The technical test portal, which included various tests, was connected to the national grid at the end of February and on March 18, 2021 to gradually increase power generation.

Six nuclear power plants are operating under the management of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. Two nuclear power plants are located near the coast of Karachi. Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K-1 and Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K-2 and four nuclear power plants Chashma nuclear Power Plants are operating at Chashma from 01 to 04.

So far Pakistan's power generation from nuclear sources is about 1,400 MW. After the inauguration of K-2, with an increase of 1,100 MW, it will almost double.

The K-3 nuclear power plant with the same production capacity is still in the final stage of installation and is expected to generate electricity early next year after undergoing commissioning process.

It is worth-mentioning that clean, reliable and affordable power generation is expected to improve the economic condition of the country.