MMC provides facilities to 18,080 patients in a week

MARDAN: The management of the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has released a detailed report on the performance of various departments of the hospital during the last one week, including Eidul Fitr, according to which 18,080 patients were provided medical facilities during the said period.

Medical Director (MD) Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that during Eidul Fitr, all departments including Emergency Services, Surgery, Medicine, Gynaecology, Cardiology, Intensive Care Unit, Orthopaedic, Neurosurgery, ENT, Laboratory, Radiology, Dialysis, Peads, Dental and Accident and Emergency Departments were fully operational.

He said that a total of 3,187 patients were examined at the hospital during Eid while a total of 3,828 tests were performed adding 479 patients were admitted in different departments during the religious festival.

During Eid, 2636 patients were examined alone in the Accident and Emergency Department.

Similarly, he said that from May 13th to 19th May, a total of 18,080 patients were provided with diagnostic and treatment facilities of which 5,239 patients were examined in Accident and Emergency and other departments while laboratory test of 9,946 patients were conducted and 1,240 patients were admitted in different departments.

Eid holidays and weekly-offs of all medical and supporting staff were cancelled to ensure uninterrupted medical services to patients, he added.

He said that arrangements made for Coronavirus patients during Eid and 291 patients were examined.

The MD said that although a decrease has been witnessed in the number of Covid-19 patients, the hospital staff is still on a high alert and prepared to deal with any emergency-like situation.

He said that the official and weekly leave of medical and essential staff in the hospital had already been cancelled to provide uninterrupted treatment facilities to patients.

He said that an Oxygen tank with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters had been installed in the hospital and all the isolation wards have been connected which reduced the dependence on oxygen cylinders significantly.

The MD said that the number of beds allotted for COVID-19 at the MMC is 208 and can be increased if the need be.