EFU Life & JS Bank Strengthen Partnership for Life & Health Protection Solutions

karachi: EFU Life Assurance and JS Bank have joined hands and reached new heights by launching innovative offerings to protect individuals and their families from any and all financial risks when it comes to their lives and health.

An agreement between the two entities was signed at the EFU Life Head Office between President & CEO JS Bank - Basir Shamsie and MD & CEO EFU Life - Taher G. Sachak, in the presence of senior executives from both teams. The event saw the launch of EFU Cover Shield Plan which covers debt payments in case of demise of the insured while EFU Employee Protector Plan provides employed individuals with a “Salary Continuation” feature.

Speaking at the occasion Basir Shamsie stated, “Healthcare has long been our pivotal focus area. We have always strived to give back to the community we serve through innovative products that safeguard their safety and well-being. We are pleased that our long-standing association with EFU Life has enabled us to provide top-notch services and offerings to our customers and their loved ones.”***