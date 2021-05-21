Drug peddler held for knifing cop

A 34-year-old policeman was stabbed and injured in Baldia Town on Thursday. Musawar Hussain, son of Mulazim Hussain, was stabbed near a bus stop within the Ittehad Town police station. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrested a drug peddler, Ahsanullah alias Sheena, who allegedly attacked the cop during a clash. A case has been registered and an investigation is going on to ascertain why the stabbing occurred.