Drug peddler held for knifing cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 34-year-old policeman was stabbed and injured in Baldia Town on Thursday. Musawar Hussain, son of Mulazim Hussain, was stabbed near a bus stop within the Ittehad Town police station. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police arrested a drug peddler, Ahsanullah alias Sheena, who allegedly attacked the cop during a clash. A case has been registered and an investigation is going on to ascertain why the stabbing occurred.