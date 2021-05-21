Five perish in road accidents; minor boy and three teenagers drown

Five people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Thursday. A man, 45-year-old Jamil Ahmed, son of Ghulam Haider, got seriously wounded in a road accident near Ayesha Manzil Flyover in Karimabad. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said the motorcyclist was hit and killed by a speedy vehicle.

According to the Gadap City police, 39-year-old Mazhar Ali died and another man was wounded in a road accident on the Super Highway. The casualties were taken to a hospital in Nooriabad.

In a similar incident, a man, who is yet to be identified, lost his life in Port Qasim. The body was taken to a morgue for identification. Separately, a man, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a road accident at the Toll Plaza within the Gadap City police station remits. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then to a morgue for identification.

Moreover, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy vehicle on the Native Jetty Bridge. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was identified as 25-year-old Bilal Rahim, son of Rahim.

Four drown

Three teenagers and a minor boy drowned in the Lyari River and the Hum Dam on Thursday. Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Lyari River near the Teen Hatti area. Police and rescuers reached the site and recovered the bodies.

The dead were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where they were identified as 13-year-old Ibrahim, son of Jahangir, and 14-year-old Moiz, son of Asghar. Police said the boys were residents of the Liaquatabad area.

Separately, 16-year-old Pervez, son of Daulat Khan, drowned while he was bathing in the Hub Dam. Divers later retrieved and transported the casualty to the ASH for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy, identified as Moosa Khan, son of Jumma, died after he fell into the Lyari River in Sohrab Goth. Responding to the information, police and rescuers reached the area and recovered the body.

The body was taken to the ASH but the family took it away without medico-legal formalities. The family told the police that the victim’s father was a labourer and resided in Block 12 of Gulberg. They said the boy was playing near their house when he fell into the nullah.