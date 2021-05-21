Covid kills 15 more as another 1,248 test positive

Fifteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,248 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,869 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 17,123 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,248 people, or 7.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,901,272 tests, which have resulted in 304,554 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

He said that 20,497 patients across the province are currently infected: 19,610 are in self-isolation at home, 25 at isolation centres and 862 at hospitals, while 826 patients are in critical condition, of whom 63 are on life support.

He added that 908 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 279,188, which shows the recovery rate to be 91.6 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,248 fresh cases of Sindh, 565 (or 45.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 234 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 145 from District Central, 129 from District South, 20 from District Korangi, 19 from District West and 18 from District Malir.