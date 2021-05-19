close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 19, 2021

Issuance of driving licences begins

National

A
APP
May 19, 2021

FAISALABAD: The city traffic police Tuesday started issuing driving licences after a hiatus of three weeks due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A spokesperson for the traffic police Muhammad Ismael said traffic police had temporarily closed driving licence branches including learner permit, renewal of driving licence and driving schools due to high rate of coronavirus positivity rate. Now, all the branches have been reopened and citizens by adopting corona SOPs could contact respective branches for getting driving licences, he added.

Meanwhile, CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas directed the staff to ensure implementation of SOPs during office hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan