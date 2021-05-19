Issuance of driving licences begins

FAISALABAD: The city traffic police Tuesday started issuing driving licences after a hiatus of three weeks due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A spokesperson for the traffic police Muhammad Ismael said traffic police had temporarily closed driving licence branches including learner permit, renewal of driving licence and driving schools due to high rate of coronavirus positivity rate. Now, all the branches have been reopened and citizens by adopting corona SOPs could contact respective branches for getting driving licences, he added.

Meanwhile, CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas directed the staff to ensure implementation of SOPs during office hours.