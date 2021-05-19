JI condemns Israeli aggression

MARDAN: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday condemned Israel’s brutalities against Palestinians and demanded the government to take proper steps to stop the brutalities against innocent Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI Mardan district Ameer Ghulam Rasul said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should announce boycott of Israeli goods.

JI Mardan chapter general secretary Abdur Rahim, Naib Ameer Ibrahim Biland, Deputy General Secretary Umar Ali Shah, information secretary Mohammad Imad Akbar Hassaan and others were also present.

Ghulam Rasul said that 57 Muslim countries should use diplomatic channels to ensure protection of Palestinians. The OIC should formulate a proper roadmap for the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and protection of the Muslims, he added

The JI leader said that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in his message appealed to the people of Pakistan to put pressure on their government for the support of Palestinians. They demanded the government to exert pressure on Israel and protect the lives and rights of the people of Palestine.

The JI leaders said Israel had crossed all limits of brutality and silence of the international community and Muslim countries over the brutalities of Israel was a criminal act. They said that JI would stage countrywide protests on May 21 to condemn Israeli aggression against innocent and defenceless Palestinians.