Hospitalisation due to Covid on the rise as 11 more die

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised is constantly on the rise in Sindh where 808 patients were under treatment at various health facilities on Tuesday, and the condition of 768 of them was said to be critical.

Eleven more died in the province, bringing the toll to 4,835 at a 1.6 per cent fatality rate. As many as 1,334 new cases emerged when 14,041 tests were conducted, which constituted a 9.5 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. So far 3,877,571 tests have been conducted, against which 301,230 cases have been detected. Of them 92.1 per cent, or 277,669, patients have recovered, including 927 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,726 patients were under treatment. Of them 17,893 were in home isolation, 808 at hospitals and 25 patients in isolation centres. The condition of 768 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 1,334 new cases, 706 were detected in Karachi -- 285 in District East, 189 in District South, 152 in District Central, 34 in District Korangi, 25 in District West and 21 in District West.

Hyderabad reported 170, Jamshoro 65, Dadu 51, Mirpurkhas 39, Naushero Feroze 37, Badin 32, Matiari 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Ghotki 28, Shikarpur 23, Sanghar 18, Larkana 17, Tando Allahyar 16, Khairpur and Kashmore 15 each, Sukkur 10, Sujawal six, Umerkot two and Qambar and Thatta one each. The chief executive of the province urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the provincial government to check the spread of the deadly virus.