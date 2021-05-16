Sindh education institutions to stay closed till 23rd

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, in a statement issued on Saturday, said that all educational institutions across the province would remain closed till May 23.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the education system is being suspended from May 17 to May 23. However, educational institutions will conduct online classes through WhatsApp, e-mail and other means. Following the guidelines and SOPs issued in November 2020 regarding the academic syllabus, the principal or headmaster of the educational institutions will be able to call some teachers and non-teaching staffers. Meanwhile, the School Education and Literacy Department, through a circular, informed the educators that in the pursuance of the NCOC’s decision taken on May 9, 2021 and with the approval of the competent authority, the suspension of classroom teaching and learning activities up to grade XII in all the public and private institutions, which come under the administrative control of the SELD, has been extended from May 17 to 23 due to the prevailing conditions of Covid-19.