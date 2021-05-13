265,362 patients recover from Covid-19

LAHORE: Around 265,362 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments while 2215 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab on Wednesday.

Secretary SHC&MED said that 7479 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4980 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1011 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3307 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2601 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3404 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2020 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 618 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the health department had arranged 768 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 409 ventilators were under use while 359 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals.